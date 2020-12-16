Vaccine distribution starts for health care workers

Nearly 1,000 doses of the first vaccine approved to battle COVID-19 have been given out, a step toward ending the pandemic that has claimed the lives of almost 1,200 North Dakotans.
At a Wednesday, Dec. 16, news conference about the state’s pandemic response, Gov. Doug Burgum paraphrased a line often attributed to Winston Churchill. The vaccine rollout isn’t the end, but it is the beginning of the end, he said.
“We can see a light at the end of the tunnel in terms of the end of the pandemic,” Burgum said.
As of Wednesday, more than 800 health care workers had gotten a dose of the vaccine. The rollout of the new drug from Pfizer, and the expected approval of another vaccine this week, along with more widespread rapid testing and better treatments are all helping to protect vulnerable people.
But, Burgum said, it’s important to keep other precautions in place, also.
“It does not reduce the need for us to take precautions,” he said.
Burgum also praised the drop in COVID-19 cases. There were fewer than 3,000 active cases and fewer hospitalizations than in the previous weeks.
The average positive test rate from the last 14 days has also fallen, and was about 7%.
“How can we get this number down under 5% and deal with the holidays” Burgum asked. “If we can do those things simultaneously that will be another major victory for us.”
Two health care workers volunteered to be vaccinated on camera during Wednesday’s news conference. Aelana Goergen, the nursing director at Miller Pointe in Mandan, had COVID-19 earlier this year. Months later she can still notice the effect.
“Even now I don’t feel like I have the same stamina I did pre-COVID,” she said.
Goergen said her decision to get the vaccine was for the people she worked with more than herself.
“It’s more about protecting everybody else than protecting me,” she said.
Also, for the staff and residents of long-term care facilities the vaccine is the chance to lift restrictions.
“Vaccination as a whole is what we have to hope in right now,” she said.
Dr. Laura Archuleta with CHI St. Alexius echoed Goergen’s reasoning for getting the vaccine.
“The more important reason I’m getting vaccinated today is for (my patients),” she said.
Molly Howell, immunization programs director for the North Dakota Department of Health, noted that for many Americans, this will be their first chance to see a vaccine work to slow a disease.
“I think we’re finally going to get to see in real time the benefits of vaccines,” she said.
Health care workers who are in contact with the public and residents of long-term care facilities are the first priority groups and the state still needs to decide about others. While health care workers are already getting vaccinated, the roll out for residents of long-term care is scheduled to start Dec. 27.
“They’re a very high priority for vaccination,” Howell said, “we want to get long term care residents.”