The relationship between UV light and viruses is a complicated one, and that complexity may be giving some people a false sense of security as they venture outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the National Academies of Sciences, UVC light is one of three types of ultraviolet light produced by the sun. UVC light contains more energy than UVA and UVB light, and that extra energy has been found to destroy the genetic material inside viruses and other microbes. Because of that capability, UVC light is used in lamps and even robots to sanitize water, laboratory equipment and buses and airplanes. Because UVC light is produced by the sun, some people may think it naturally sanitizes outdoor spaces such as playgrounds. However, UVC light from the sun is blocked by the Earth’s atmosphere.
As a result, the notion that UV light from the sun naturally kills viruses on outdoor surfaces is a misconception. While UVA and UVB light are not blocked by the Earth’s atmosphere, these types of UV light do not destroy viruses quickly, rendering them ineffective at killing viruses like COVID-19 on outdoor surfaces.