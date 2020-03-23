USDA Service Centers in North Dakota will continue to be open for business by telephone appointment only, and field work will continue with appropriate social distancing.
Program delivery staff will continue to come to the office for work, but will be working with producers by phone and using online tools whenever possible.
Anyone wishing to conduct business with the Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Services, or any other Service Center Agency, must call the Service Center to schedule an appointment.
In the event that a Service Center is closed, producers can receive assistance from the nearest alternative Service Center by phone.
Producers can find Service Center phone numbers at farmers.gov/service-center-locator.
FPAC agencies continue to look at the flexibilities to deliver programs on behalf of producers, just as they have in past situations, such as natural disasters. Farmers and ranchers are resilient and FPAC agencies will continue to deliver the farm safety net programs and resource conservation programs that keep American agriculture in business today and long into the future.
Online services are available to customers with an eAuth account, which provides access to the farmers.gov portal where producers can view USDA farm loan information and payments and view and track certain USDA program applications and payments. Online NRCS services are available to customers through the Conservation Client Gateway. Customers can track payments, report completed practices, request conservation assistance, and electronically sign documents. Customers who do not already have an eAuth account can enroll at farmers.gov/sign-in.
For the most current updates on available services and Service Center status visit farmers.gov/coronavirus.