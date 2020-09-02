Because of a recently announced USDA waiver, all students at Williston Public School District No. 1 are able to receive free breakfast and lunch through Dec. 31.
The waiver means the meals are available to all students, regardless of whether they were previously eligible for free or reduced-cost school meals.
The meals are available to all students, including those on a hybrid schedule or taking part in the virtual academy, More information about meal pickup will be released soon.
Families can apply for free or reduced-cost meals for after the waiver expires in January 2021.
The following items are not included in the free meals:
- A la carte items at the middle school and high school, such as bottled water, juice, or baked chips
- Extra entrees at the middle school and high school
- Individual milk is $.50
The free meal is intended to be a complete meal, and students who want to purchase individual items, such as milk or an extra entree, must pay a la carte prices. Any money on a student’s account will remain until charges begin again.