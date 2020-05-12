RIVERDALE, N.D. – The Corps of Engineers operated campgrounds including the Downstream, East Totten Trail and Wolf Creek campgrounds in North Dakota will remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the earliest possible opening date being June 1.
Corps of Engineers operated day use areas are open to the public including East and West Tailrace, Spillway Overlook, Spillway Pond, Government Bay, Douglas Creek, and Deepwater. Amenities available in these areas may be limited.
USACE campground reservations for the Garrison Dam Project and Lake Sakakawea must be made through Recreation One Stop, either online at www.recreation.gov , or by calling the toll free reservation line at 1-877-444-6777. Same day reservations will be available by calling the toll free number. Cash and checks will no longer be accepted.
While the Corps of Engineers operated campground facilities may be closed, other campground areas around Lake Sakakawea may still be open. We encourage the public to contact our partners at local, state, county and city parks for current camping opportunities.