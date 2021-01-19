A new site will let residents of Divide, Mountrail, McKenzie and Williams counties sign up for an alert when doses of COVID-19 vaccine are available to them.
The site lets people indicate what priority group they fall into. If they don't belong to any high-risk or priority vaccination group, they can also sign up to be notified when the vaccine is available to the general public.
The five-question survey is at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/UMDHUVaccineNotification
A release announcing the site noted that completing the form does not guarantee a vaccine dose. Instead, people who sign up will get a message with instructions on setting up an appointment when they are eligible.
For more information about North Dakota's COVID-19 Priority Groups, please visit https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups