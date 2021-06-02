Williams County plans to continue its walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Thursdays for the foreseeable future, but is also making plans to take its vaccination program mobile.
Upper Missouri District Health Unit spokeswoman Daphne Clark said that while the demand for COVID-19 vaccines has slowed, the walk-in clinic on Thursdays at the old airport hangar is still getting a healthy number of customers. There was 111 at the last one, which is about the same as the week before.
“Thirty of those were walk-ins,” Clark told the Williston Herald. “They just walked in and we registered them, so that was good.”
The future of the vaccination clinics, however, looks to be mobile. Upper Missouri District Health has already obtained one mobile unit and plans to get three more, one for each of the four counties it serves. The vans cost $49,000 and can be taken to public events like the upcoming Upper Missouri River Valley Fair this month.
Funding for the vans came from CARES Act money.
The vans have a small registration area, and two nursing areas.
“They’re pull-tight trailers, so working with emergency management in our four counties, who will be able to have them hauled around — we don’t have a way to do that, but they will be partnering with us to haul them for us.”
The vans will be useful once the COVID-19 pandemic is over, as well.
“Well be able to use them for other services like childhood vaccinations,” Clark said. “You know, some of those sorts of things that we’ll be able to go on site.”
Meanwhile Upper Missouri District Health plans educational outreach as well, to try and reach more people with factual information about the vaccines Clark said. North Dakota is among states with the highest rates of vaccine hesitancy when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines.
“I think a lot of people are waiting to have that conversation with their medical provider, because they have questions,” Clark said. “And I think it’s a good thing that they get that chance to get all of their questions answered. If people do still have questions, they can certainly contact any of our offices to ask those. We have staff that will visit with them and help answer any questions they may have.”
Questions may also be answered at the walk-in clinic, Clark added. Now that people can choose which vaccine to take, people are asking which one is best for them, and that’s something the nurses can help with onsite.