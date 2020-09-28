Doctors across the country are warning that the coming flu season, which begins in October in North Dakota, could present a worst-case scenario — the flu and COVID-19 together.
Data from the CDC suggest that those who contract both flu and COVID-19 together are much more likely to suffer fatal outcomes than those with just one of the illnesses alone.
A simple flu shot could help short-circuit the whole nightmare, however, and prevent a twindemic, in which hospitals become overrun with patients who have both illnesses at the same time.
The nightmare scenario has prompted Upper Missouri District Health Unit to prepare for outsize demand for flu shots this year. Prevention Team Manager for UMDHU Juliet Artman tells the Williston Herald she has purchased nearly twice the amount of flu vaccine as last year. These doses have already been delivered, and are ready to go right now.
“I like for people to be fully protected during the peak of the season, so I like to start October 1,” she said. “But we are taking appointments already.”
Flu season begins to peak in North Dakota sometime between January and March. The vaccine takes a couple of weeks to reach peak efficiency, however, so it is advised to get the shot earlier for better protection.
UMDHU will be offering drive-through flu shot clinics every Friday starting Oct. 9 and continuing through Nov. 6 at the Williston State College Art Wood Building. The hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
You don’t have to wait for Oct. 9, however. Call 701-774-6400 if you want to make an appointment before then.
The cost of the flu shot will be $50 for the regular shot, and $80 for the high dose flu shot that has been designed for those age 65 and older.
All shots, including high-dose, are on a first-come, first-serve basis.
But Artman adds that she has everything in place to purchase more vaccine. And she hopes there is enough demand that she has to, because it will mean we are closing in on herd immunity for at least one of these two deadly diseases.
“I do expect more of a turnout this year," Artman said. "I think people are more concerned about catching flu and COVID together. Which they should be. It’s going to be a lot worse if someone has COVID and the flu at the same time.”
Extra safety precautions are in place for this year's flu clinics, to lower the risk of COVID-19 exposure while getting a flu shot.
Drive-through clinics, for one, help minimize contact. Appointments at the clinic, meanwhile, will be spaced further apart, so there is more time to clean in between each visit. That will also make it easier for people to maintain social distancing.
Individuals are asked to wear a mask to their appointment at the flu shot clinic, to further help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We will definitely be wearing a mask,” Artman added. “We are doing as many varieties of things as we can to provide the safety to our clients during this time.”
Artman said regardless of what memes on social media platforms may suggest, social distancing, and masks when you cannot maintain at least 6 feet of distance away from others, are among the best ways available right now. They are critical to prevent overburdening hospitals with more COVID-19 cases all at once than they can handle.
“(Masks and social distancing) are definitely not useless,” she added. “Prolonging infection as long as possible gives our health experts time to really get to know more about this disease, and to be able to come up with treatments or cures or something to help reduce the fatality of it.”
COVID-19 has a 1 percent fatality rate in North Dakota, Gov. Doug Burgum has said. That is based on the number of deaths from COVID divided by the number of known cases. Nationwide, that rate is 3 percent.
But the death rate begins to go up dramatically for those who are older. For those 70 to 79, the rate is 14 percent, and for those older than 80, the rate is 23 percent.
Artman said she finds it reassuring that medical experts are examining so many different kinds of treatments for COVID-19.
“I’m impressed that there are so many places trying different things to get the best results,” she said. “But, before trying any particular remedy, speak to your personal doctor. They know you and your health and what will work for you.”