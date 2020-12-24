UMDHU has been working with partners throughout our four counties to get out first doses of vaccine to come to our region. On Wednesday, December 23, vaccine was given to Emergency Medical Services and UMDHU staff involved with COVID testing and vaccination.
Dr. Joseph Adducci, UMDHU health officer, was one of those to receive the vaccine because of his assistance with COVID testing. “This is the beginning of our way out of this pandemic and I encourage everyone to get the vaccination when it’s your turn,” Adducci said.
"It will be a few weeks before UMDHU receives vaccine again and when we do, we will continue to work through the North Dakota Department of Health priority list," Daphne Clark, public information officer for the unit, wrote in a news release. "We encourage people to check our website for information on who is being vaccinated when."
Adducci said he is happy the vaccine is starting to arrive but also reminded people not to let their guard down yet. The current CDC guidelines ask people to keep wearing a mask, washing our hands and staying socially distanced from people.
For more information on the vaccine, visit www.umdhu.org