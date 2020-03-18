In an effort to protect employees and the public possible exposure to COVID-19, all UMDHU buildings will be locked to the public beginning at 8 am on Thursday, March 18, 2020, until further notice. Please call the local office upon arrival. Numbers will be posted on the door. The UMDHU Board of Health will continue to monitor this situation.
To ensure the continuity of services, employees will remain working and will be able to assist clients by phone or email. You may be able to complete your WIC appointment online or over the phone.
For more information see our website www.umdhu.org or call 701-774-6400 or 1-877-572-3763