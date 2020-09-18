The economy has struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic, and many people are concerned by what the future may bring, particularly regarding their careers. Some fields may continue to scale back while others may increase operations. There is much uncertainty for those looking for new work or considering changing jobs.
Even though the coronavirus may slow down the process of hiring and make it even more competitive, job seekers must avoid the notion that they should throw in the towel and try to wait out the lull. Many people have found new jobs during the pandemic, and these strategies can help men and women do just that.
Update your résumé
Many people may think that résumé writing is a “one and done” process, but that’s not the case. The Balance: Careers says a résumé should be updated and tweaked each time a person applies for a position. Keep a generalized outline for your résumé, but be sure to modify your skills and accomplishments as they pertain to the specific job for which you’re applying.
In many instances, a functional résumé format, which emphasizes skills over linear job experience, is a good choice because it can gloss over gaps in the résumé or frequent job changes. Remember to fill the résumé with the same verbiage used in the job posting. If scanning software is used to cull résumés for key words, yours will have the right words and phrases.
Update social media
If you use a social media application like LinkedIn, Plaxo or Jobster to network, be sure to keep your profile current. It also may be helpful to join industry networking groups and organizations at this time, as they may have an ongoing aggregator of job openings in particular fields.
Research the industry
While travel, hospitality and event planning have been hit hard due to COVID-19, other industries like online shopping, delivery, healthcare, grocery stores, cleaning services, and more, have experienced growth. Many industries also have revamped operations and may need a consultant or expert to help them change over their business formats. Do not assume that the pandemic has stalled all job prospects.
Prepare for remote interviews
Even after businesses have reopened, remote interviews will likely be the norm. Set up an interview spot in your home with good lighting, a neutral background, limited distractions, and a desirable camera angle. Practice being interviewed digitally. Master various meeting applications by downloading necessary software in advance so that technical difficulties will not derail the process. The interviewer sees only your background, so utilize a paper or whiteboard in front of you with notes or talking points.
A job search may be complicated by the coronavirus, but there are steps to make it easier to find a job. With patience and positivity, the odds can be in job-seekers’ favor.