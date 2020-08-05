The North Dakota University System (NDUS) in cooperation with the North Dakota Department of Health is arranging mass testing events for COVID-19 in multiple locations across the state. Current students, incoming students, faculty and staff are encouraged to get tested.
“All areas of the state are being targeted so that students can get tested where they are at, in their hometowns, before packing up and travelling to their campus of choice. For the safety of your friends, family and yourself, we are asking all students to please get tested at a location of their choice and help us create the safest environment possible for our campus communities,” said NDUS Chancellor Mark Hagerott.
The testing events are scheduled for Aug. 3-25 in Fargo, Bismarck, Grand Forks, Wahpeton, Jamestown, Mayville, Bottineau, Minot, Devils Lake, Belcourt, Fort Totten, Fort Yates, New Town, Williston and Dickinson, and other smaller communities across the state. Exact testing dates, times and locations for each city are listed at the North Dakota University System’s testing event site at ndus.edu/gettested/. As best as possible, students should take the COVID-19 test approximately five days before leaving home. That way, students know they are healthy as they leave home and head to campus.
Participants are encouraged to pre-register to facilitate an efficient collection process and minimize the amount of time spent at the testing site. The pre-registration link is on the Department of Health’s website at testreg.nd.gov/.
If results are positive, NDUS and DOH ask that you follow public health guidelines and isolate at your home or place of residence. Students and employees who live outside North Dakota can participate by going to the nearest NDUS/DoH testing site. However, testing closer to home is encouraged if it is available and distance prohibits travel to North Dakota.
Additional information with dates, locations, and times will be updated throughout the month, so please check the website often for the most current testing facts.