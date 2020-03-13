UND leaders have decided to shift courses to remote instructions for two weeks after spring break, following consultation with the Centers for Disease Control.
This is the latest institution of higher learning to announce they will provide instruction remotely. Williston State College announced similar measures Thursday, March 12.
Students departing UND for spring break should take all their essential personal belongings and academic materials with them and not return to campus until April 4.
All lecture and face-to-face classes following the end of spring break, March 23 through Friday April 3 will be handled remotely. These classes will all be activated on Blackboard on March 18.
Alternative methods of instruction are also being considered for labs, clinicals, flight training, music lessons, and performances. The faculty and staff involved with these types of classes are encouraged to update the details for their coursework on Blackboard as well.
Students who are without internet or have other difficulties engaging in distance learning should contact their instructors and/or call University Information Technology at 701-777-2222. Instructors have been asked to be flexible on due dates in such cases.
The UND campus will remain open and will not cease operation. Hours, however, may be limited, depending on employee availability and campus needs.
UND residence halls will also remain open and UND will accommodate students with limited dining options.