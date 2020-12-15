University of North Dakota experts held a conference to answer questions and share how College of Education is helping the state’s rural school districts navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
Drs. Melissa Quincer and Tamba Kuii Bailey, faculty members in the UND Counseling Psychology and Counseling and Community Services Department, Dr. Kristen Votava, graduate director for Early Childhood Education at UND and David L. Dodds, UND Director of Communications met via Zoom to discuss how parents, guardians and educators can better serve their students as the ongoing pandemic creates challenges within the classroom.
The panel answered a number of questions relating to K-12 mental health amid COVID-19, as well as tips for parents to help kids cope with COVID and best ways to talk to kids about it.
Q: How can parents talk with their children about COVID, whether it be physical distancing, impact on health, quarantining, vaccines, etc.
“I think that all too often parents sometimes assume that a child isn’t ready to have a conversation about a particular topic,” Dr. Bailey explained. “I think the reality is that children are. It is for the parent to really try to figure out developmentally where their child is at the moment. A child can see the landscape. So I think it is imperative for parents to reach out and have really appropriate-aged conversations. I think some general understanding can really belay some of the anxiety may be experiencing because of the unknown.”
Bailey said replacing the term “social distancing” with “physical distancing” is one way that could alleviate stress, showing that kids can still be connected socially in other ways, while they may not be together physically.
Q: How can parents and students deal with the constant bombardment of news related to the pandemic?
Bailey said the constant influx of news, especially disheartening news, related to the pandemic can have triggering effects on children.
“I think that while right now there’s an importance for the news and media to cover and to inform the populace about what’s going on, it is up to the parent to regulate their child’s exposure, because often times it is provided to our society from a very adult perspective.” Baily said. “It impacts their emotional state. So while I think it’s important to talk to children about it, I actually discourage parents from having their children just sit and watch the news unfiltered without a conversation.”
Q: Does being in school with in-person instruction help students’ overall mental health, and does it take precedence over public health issues?
“We are communal by nature, we are social beings by nature, so anytime that’s disrupted there’s a challenge,” Bailey explained. “But I’m not sure to what degree you can say one is more important to the other or more needed.”
Dr. Votava echoed Bailey’s comments.
“Overall it’s a safety issue,” she said. “First we want our community and our kids to be safe, and we want parents to make good decisions about their children.”
Both Votava and Bailey emphasized the importance of making sure children still have meaningful connections with their friends and family, despite being separated physically. Votava also pointed out how some parents may not have a choice in the matter, as health issues may prevent their children from attending in person, or dependent on schedules, kids may need to be in school in order to be in a safe environment.
Keeping mindful of children’s mental health is also important, Votava said, noting that stress and trauma can lead to challenging behaviors later. Checking in on kids mental health daily, she continued, is a way to ensure they are mentally and emotionally well.
Q: What are some of the keys to success in remote learning for K-12?
“It comes down to relationships again, so you’re not just on a Zoom listening to someone drone on,” Votava said. “The amount of change we’ve seen since early pandemic to this fall is amazing. Teachers asking and checking in in the morning; allowing for movement and activity, especially in early childhood; anytime we’re engaging and creating interest and asking questions is really wonderful.”
-What are some ways parents can care for their own mental health, as well as the mental health of their students in this time of COVID?
Dr. Quincer explained that parents are facing difficulties they never anticipated, from working from home while assisting with distance learning to managing regular household duties.
“The challenges are different than anything that most families have faced,” Quincer said. “One of the things that I encourage folks to do is to really manage your own expectations of yourself and figure what you can let go. The house may not be as tidy as it normally is, but being ok with that and giving themselves space to be imperfect and to be stressed out is huge. There’s not a way to handle this well or right. We’re in a pandemic, you’re not just working from home, you may be managing all these things all the time.”
Quincer added that it’s important for parents to take breaks and make time for self-care, and model such behavior for their kids.
For more information regarding UND’s College of Education and the programs they are utilizing, visit www.education.und.edu. The full hour long webinar will be available for public viewing in the near future at www.https://und.edu.