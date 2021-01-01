BISMARCK — The latest COVID-relief package approved by Congress is getting praise and criticism for what’s in it and what was left out. State and local governments didn’t get the direct aid they were hoping for, and a North Dakota group has said that adds to the uncertainty.
The stimulus package includes payments to qualifying individuals and extends federal unemployment benefits, but $160 billion for state and local governments was dropped in the negotiations.
Blake Crosby, executive director of the North Dakota League of Cities, said there isn’t widespread budget pain among local governments right now — but that doesn’t mean their economic base isn’t feeling the impact.
“The recovery for those mom-and-pops, and the restaurants and the bars, could linger for a number of months,” he said, “and I hope that we don’t find out that a bunch of them end up closing a few months down the road.”
North Dakota saw one of the nation’s worst COVID outbreaks this fall. Even with vaccines rolling out, Crosby said another surge and its limit on business traffic can’t be ruled out. He said the CARES Act passed last spring helped local governments with pandemic expenses, but the new bill could have helped municipalities cover some of their lost revenue.
Crosby said property taxes play a prominent role in funding local governments, but there’s also concern about the major drop in the state’s oil production during the pandemic and a possible trickle-down effect.
“We don’t know where this is going to end up,” he said, “and until we find that out, everything is kind of up in the air.”
A recent budget forecast showed state revenues generally holding steady. Gov. Doug Burgum followed up with a spending plan with no major reductions, but it calls for dipping into reserves, along with some cuts. It’s unclear how the Legislature will respond with a final budget, or what the level of state aid will be for local governments.