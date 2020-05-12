Javayne Oyloe, Executive Officer of Upper Missouri District Health Unit, shared the following statement regarding the ongoing efforts to combat the COVID-19 spread, especially as residents begin returning to public spaces.
"I want to give you an update on where we’re at and talk about what the future may hold. We are in a pandemic; our lives have changed, and we will continue to adjust as the situation changes around us. Perhaps some of you share my feelings of loss, confusion, fear and restlessness, but most importantly a hope that we will find more answers as the days and months pass. Some information remains the same. Continue to stay in contact with your loved ones with letters, email, phone calls and virtual connections.
Please wash your hands, wear a mask in public, distance yourself 6 feet from people outside your household members and stay home as much as possible and especially when you’re sick. As information changes I ask you to look to trusted sources such as the North Dakota Department of Health, CDC and UMDHU for current information.
Spring is here! However, I don’t want people to relax prevention efforts because restrictions are being lifted and the weather is sunny and inviting. I love to take walks to decompress, stay active and enjoy the outdoors. When I walk, I wear a mask if I’m unable to keep a six-foot distance between myself and others. When I take a walk with my husband it’s a great time to talk about something other than a virus.
Spring and summer bring people together. Having small gatherings while keeping you and your family safe can be done by following prevention guidance and limiting the number of people you are in contact with, both at one gathering and over time. I trust that we will do our best to protect ourselves and the people around us. It’s up to us as individuals to do everything we can.
This virus is serious. We currently have a small percentage of people in our area who have tested positive for COVID-19. As I said before, the virus is not picky, it does not discriminate. Many of us may still contract the disease. It’s possible the virus will peak in the fall much like seasonal flu does. There may be several peaks during this pandemic or one big wave. We just don’t know.
We know scientist are working on a vaccine, but that takes time. So, for now using common sense and assuming the person next to you has the virus and acting accordingly may prevent illness and death. I hope there isn’t a spike in cases, that there are plenty of tests and masks, that a vaccine is developed, that the pandemic will wind down and no one else becomes sick or dies. But I can’t plan based on my hopes. So I will continue to use caution and prepare as well as I am able.
I want to end by saying I am thankful for my co-workers, our board of health members, our community partners and the business community for using common sense, protecting those around you, making hard decisions, preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best. And I am grateful for the measures you have already taken to protect those you love and your community. Together we will continue to do the best we can adapting to the situation. We always have!"