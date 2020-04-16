The U.S. Census Bureau is adapting or delaying some of our operations to protect the health and safety of our staff and the public and make sure we get the same population counted another way.
The 2020 Census is under way, and more households across America are responding every day. Online, phone and mailed self-responses will continue throughout the data collection process. In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the U.S. Census Bureau is adjusting 2020 Census operations in order to:
§ Protect the health and safety of the American public and Census Bureau employees.
§ Implement guidance from Federal, State, and local authorities regarding COVID-19.
§ Ensure a complete and accurate count of all communities.
Under the adjusted 2020 Census operational plan, field activities would resume after June 1, 2020, as Area Census Offices begin returning to full staff capacity. In-person activities, including enumeration, office work, and processing activities, will incorporate the most current guidance from authorities to ensure the health and safety of staff and the public.
To read more on the adjusted timeline, click here.
For all media inquiries and requests, please contact me at mark.a.dickerson@2020census.gov.
NORTH DAKOTA DOING VERY WELL BUT WE’RE TIED WITH SOUTH DAKOTA!
Through April 13, 49.1 percent of North Dakota households had responded to the Census either online or by phone. This is the same as South Dakota and trails Minnesota, which was at 58.1 percent.
Want a great North Dakota highlight?
· North River, ND, had the highest household response rate in the entire country at 95.7 percent! Harwood, ND, was No. 7 at 80.1 percent!
Residents can still respond online or by phone. For households with mailing addresses that did not respond as of April 8, paper questionnaires were mailed to the household. It has never been easier to respond on your own—all without having to meet a census taker
KEEPING UP WITH THE CENSUS
Curious about how many people in the nation and all communities are responding to the 2020 Census? Each day the U.S. Census road mapper will update to show where the nation is in its self-response rates. To view these updates, you visit - https://2020census.gov/en/response-rates.html