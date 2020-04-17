U.S. and Canadian Port of Entry hours changed

The Canada Border Services Agency has temporarily changed the operating hours at port of entry locations to match U.S. Port of Entry service hours that were changed last week. Temporary hour changes will continue forward as needed.
The NDDOT encourages motorists to check road conditions before traveling due to rapidly changing conditions. Fluctuating water levels make it difficult to predict when and where water will go over the roadway or recede from the roadway. For road information, call 511 from any type of phone or go to the Travel Map on NDDOT’s Road App or website: www.dot.nd.gov. The road report is based upon the information available to NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.