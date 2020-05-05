Williston decided to cancel its large, annual Pick up the Patch event, but two oilfield companies found a North Dakota smart way to do a smaller event to pick up at least some of the trash that’s been blowing around all winter.
Equinor and Stellar Field Services held their own “Pick up the Patch” event on Friday. Linda Pitman, Williston Basin Regional Manager, told the Williston Herald the event was planned with proper social distancing in mind.
“That included having a drive-up lane for our workers to obtain supplies and having pre-assigned routes,” she said.
About 35 volunteers participated. Many brought their children along, made possible thanks to distance learning.
Family units, of course, didn’t have to be 6 feet away from each other during the event. Just non-family units.
“I am proud of our colleagues and friends as they demonstrated two of four core Equinor values today: caring and collaboration,” Pitman said. “While maintaining social distancing practices, we cleaned a 3-mile stretch on both sides of the road, as well as Dakota Park. We can still care for our community while keeping our workers safe.”