North Dakota's number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is up to 28, the state's Department of Health reported Saturday, March 21.
There are now 28 confirmed cases, and three people are hospitalized, according to a news release from the North Dakota Joint Information Center.
The new cases are a woman in her 20s from Burleigh County, who possibly caught the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 through travel, and a man in his 30s from Burleigh County who caught the disease through community spread.
So far, there have been 1,169 people tested and 1,141 negative tests.
In all, 14 men and 14 women have been confirmed to have the disease in North Dakota. Of the cases, one is in someone between the ages of 10 and 19, six are in people in their 20s, five each are in their 30s and 60s, four each are in their 50s and 70s and three cases in people in their 40s.