Two additional people have died in Montana because of the coronavirus, Gov. Steve Bullock announced today. This brings the total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 reported in the state to four.
On Monday morning, the governor's office issued an update of COVID-19 statistics in the state.
“Losing two more Montanans to COVID-19 is a blow to our statewide community,” Gov. Bullock stated. “Today’s news is a heartbreaking reminder to us all that we must continue to do everything we can to slow the spread of this disease. Montanans in every corner of our state are keeping the family and friends of these Montanans in our hearts.”
The state's Department of Public Health and Human Service (DPHHS) keeps a running tally of the number of COVID-19 cases that have tested positive in Montana. The DPHHS data includes a report by counties.
As of Monday morning, March 30, there were 171 COVID-19 cases that tested positive in Montana. Gallatin County leads the state, with 67 positive cases, followed by Yellowstone (26) and Missoula (12) counties.
The numbers provided by Montana's DPHHS can change quickly — sometimes two or three times daily.
With the exception of Roosevelt County, the eastern portion of Montana had not reported any positive cases of the coronavirus as of Monday afternoon, March 30. As the governor has repeatedly stated, however, this is a "fluid" situation that changes rapidly.
