Two free COVID-19 testing events are scheduled for Monday, Jan. 25.
Williston's third BinaxNOW Rapid Antigen screening will be held Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This walk-in testing event is open to anyone 18 and older who is not showing signs of symptoms of COVID-19, and will be held in the former Sloulin Airport hangar at 408 Airport Road.
People with signs and symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their primary care physician.
Anyone who wants to go to the testing site is asked to turn on their vehicle’s 4-way flashers, enter from 42nd Street West, and then turn on Sixth Avenue West. Posted signage will provide additional guidance.
Upon arrival, individuals will be directed to park and exit their vehicles. Individuals will enter the hangar through the marked west door and proceed through the testing process. A mask is required to enter the hangar.
Tests will be self-administered with the assistance of City of Williston and Williams County staff. Once individuals complete their test, they will exit the hangar through the east door, return to their vehicle, and leave the site. Results will be sent in approximately 15 minutes via text message.
Future Monday BinaxNOW Rapid Antigen screening events will be held into February.
In addition, the Upper Missouri District Health Unit and Williston State College are hosting a PCR testing event from 4 to 6 pm. on Monday.
The drive-through testing event is in the Art Wood building at WSC. Results from those tests take several business days to be sent to patients.
Registration for both testing events can be completed online at https://testreg.nd.gov/ but is not required if an individual has been previously tested.