State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte today issued two amendments to previously issued state health officer orders.
The amendment to the travel quarantine order allows people to travel freely within the United States and releases requirements for everyone except international travelers.
Anyone traveling from another country who is not just passing through the state, must quarantine immediately upon entry to North Dakota for a period of 14 days or for the duration of the time spent in North Dakota, whichever is shorter. Individuals traveling to and from North Dakota from another country for essential work or for essential supplies and services are exempt from the order.
It is recommended that individuals who are in quarantine after traveling recently in the United States still fulfill their 14-day quarantine, but it is no longer required.
“Although the travel quarantine order now allows for domestic travel, the NDDoH continues to strongly recommend that North Dakotans limit travel to essential errands, travel necessary for essential work and to provide medical or home care to others,” Tufte said.
Individuals should continue to stay home as much as possible and avoid close contact, especially if you are at higher risk of severe illness. When traveling:
• wash your hands often with soap and water
• avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
• avoid close contact with others and remain six feet apart
• cover coughs and sneezes
• wear a cloth face covering
In addition, Tufte also amended an order that reflects new guidance from the CDC updating the amount of days an individual must isolate after the onset of COVID-19 symptoms from 7 days to 10 days AND seventy-two (72) hours after becoming fever free and with symptom improvement.
The amended orders can be found on the NDDoH website at health.nd.gov/coronavirus.