President Donald Trump declared coronavirus a national emergency under the Stafford Act on Friday, opening up about $50 billion in funding to help states and territories in the fight against COVID-19.
The same day, Gov. Doug Burgum also declared a state emergency for North Dakota. He issued guidance to K-12 schools, along with Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler and State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte, as well as guidelines for canceling public events.
Burgum said the state has been preparing for COVID-19 since January, when it activated its emergency operations center.
“Today’s emergency declaration is the next logical step in our proactive efforts to contain and mitigate the coronavirus disease through a whole-of-government and whole-of-community approach,” Burgum said. “It gives us more access to federal resources, including testing capabilities. We will continue to keep the public informed with updates and additional decisions as this situation rapidly evolves.”
North Dakota has had one individual test positive for COVID-19. The 60-year-old had traveled out of state, where he came in contact with someone who has since tested positive for the disease. The Ward County man is self-isolating and recovering at home.
The state has tested an additional 62 individuals for COVID-19. So far all the tests have come back negative. Results for 16 are still pending.
Trump, meanwhile, said on Friday, March 13, that he urges every state to set up emergency operation centers immediately.
“I’m also asking every hospital in this country to activate its emergency preparedness plan so they can meet the needs of Americans everywhere,” the president said.
Dubi Cummings, spokeswoman for CHI St. Alexius Health, said that the Williston facility, which is a critical access hospital, activated its emergency operations center last week.
“We have implemented drills for preparedness, which is a standard practice we undergo,” she said. “We are fully ready to respond to coronavirus if it enters our community.”
Trump said his order will confer broad new authority to the Secretary of Health and Human Services, allowing them to waive regulations that might hinder an effective response to Coronavirus and care for patients.
“This includes the following critical authorities: the ability to waive laws to enable telehealth, a fairly new and incredible thing that’s happened in the not so distant past,” Trump said. “I tell you what they’ve done with telehealth is incredible. It gives remote doctors visits and hospital check-ins the power to waive certain federal license requirements so that doctors from other states can provide services in the state with the greatest need.”
Trump is also waiving a requirement that critical access hospitals limit the number of beds to 25 and the length of stay to 96 hours, as well as lifting limits on where hospitals can care for patients within the hospital itself.
“We’ll remove or limit every obstacle necessary to deliver our people the care that they need and they’re entitled to,” Trump said. “No resource will be spared. Nothing whatsoever.”
A requirement that an individual must have a three-day hospital stay prior to admission to a nursing home will also be waived, and the rules for hospitals to bring additional doctors or obtain needed office space will be relaxed.
Trump said he has been working with the CEOs of commercial laboratories to substantially increase the availability of tests.
“Today we are announcing a new partnership with private sector to vastly increase and accelerate our capacity to test for the coronavirus,” Trump said. “We want to make sure that those who need a test can get a test very safely, quickly and conveniently but we don’t want people to take a test if we feel that they shouldn’t be doing it and we don’t want everyone running out and taking; only if you have certain symptoms.”
Trump said up to half a million more tests would be available by early next week, and 5 million within a month.
Drive-through tests, which remove the need for a person to exit a vehicle— potentially contaminating a medical facility and exposing more people to the virus — are also being arranged.
“I want to thank Google,” Trump said. “Google is helping to develop a website. It’s going to be very quickly done, unlike websites of the past, to determine whether a test is warranted and to facilitate testing at a nearby convenient location.”
Trump said Google has 1,700 engineers working on that right now.
“Our overriding goal is to stop the spread of the virus and to help all Americans who have been impacted by this,” Trump said. “Again, we don’t want everybody taking this test. It’s totally unnecessary and this will pass. This will pass through and we’re going to be even stronger for it.”