As part of its ongoing efforts to minimize the spread of COVID-19, Trinity Health is restricting entry to all its patient care facilities, including outpatient clinics in Minot and Williston.
Effective Monday, March 30, access to clinic buildings in Minot and at Trinity’s rural health clinics will be limited to a single entry point. Patients and those accompanying them will be screened as they enter for respiratory illness and travel.
Randy Schwan, Vice President of Mission Integration, says for the most part, patients with appointments will be allowed to enter, but they may be asked to wear a mask.
“It’s important that people understand we are still open and eager to take care of our patients,” Schwan said. “Judging by the support we are receiving, it’s clear that people appreciate the need to be vigilant and monitor access to our facilities. This is to protect the people we care most about – our patients and our staff who take care of them.”
The majority of visitors accompanying patients will be restricted from entry with a few exceptions, including a caregiver providing wheelchair transport, a power-of-attorney representative, and a parent accompanying a minor child.