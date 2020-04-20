Trinity Health is asking all individuals to wear a cloth face covering whenever they enter a Trinity Health facility.
The request is in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines which advise people to wear a cloth face covering in public settings where social distancing measures are hard to maintain. The guidance is based on evidence which shows that many people with COVID-19 have no symptoms but can still transmit the virus to others.
“A simple cloth face covering provides an effective safeguard against spreading or contracting COVID-19, regardless of the presence of symptoms. It might be a neckerchief, scarf, or any covering over the nose and mouth,” said Randy Schwan, Vice President of Mission Integration. “We thank everyone for doing their part to protect each other and the community.”
Schwan said it’s best that the covering be a simple cloth covering and not a surgical or N95 mask, as the CDC recommends those masks be reserved for healthcare workers.
Trinity Health implemented similar guidance for its staff last week and is now extending the recommendation to include all patients and those accompanying them, visitors, vendors, and anyone entering Trinity Health facilities in Minot, Williston, and rural health clinics.