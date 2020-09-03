A courthouse worker in Williston tested positive for COVID-19, causing an ongoing trial to be postponed for three weeks.
Jesse Blevins, 37, had been on trial since Monday, Aug. 31, on a class AA felony charge of gross sexual imposition and a class C felony charge of aggravated assault. On Wednesday, Nathan Madden, assistant state’s attorney, told the court someone in the State’s Attorney’s Office had tested positive for COVID-19.
The prosecution was partway through its case and the trial was scheduled to last through Friday.
The trial is now scheduled to resume Sept. 28.