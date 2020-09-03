WIL_FRI_102618_OpenHouse-NEW.jpg

The Williams County Courthouse in Williston pictured in October 2018.

 Jamie Kelly • Williston Herald

A courthouse worker in Williston tested positive for COVID-19, causing an ongoing trial to be postponed for three weeks.

Jesse Blevins, 37, had been on trial since Monday, Aug. 31, on a class AA felony charge of gross sexual imposition and a class C felony charge of aggravated assault. On Wednesday, Nathan Madden, assistant state’s attorney, told the court someone in the State’s Attorney’s Office had tested positive for COVID-19.

The prosecution was partway through its case and the trial was scheduled to last through Friday.

The trial is now scheduled to resume Sept. 28.

Tags

Load comments