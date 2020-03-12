As more cases of COVID-19 are confirmed across the country and in our own state, the Upper Missouri District Health Unit wants to make sure the public is informed when it comes to traveling and attending events where the virus may be present.
While events across the country and here in North Dakota continue to be canceled, many are still taking place, prompting concern about the continued spread of the virus. Daphne Clark, Public Information Officer for the UMDHU, stated that the best advice for anyone considering traveling to an area where cases are confirmed is quite simple: don't.
"Our first message would be to really re-think going to those events and just not go," Clark told the Williston Herald. "We simply don't know, somebody could be there and could pass around something, and when they come home they could be asked to stay home for two weeks to quarantine themselves. Right now the guidance has changed, and now we are saying if you don't have to, don't."
The state's first confirmed case of the virus was reported in Ward County, where a 60-year old individual had traveled out of state where he had contact with a person who has since tested positive for the disease. Seniors continue to be among the most vulnerable to the virus, prompting the State Health Department and Gov. Doug Burgum to release statements advising North Dakotans to take precautions in protecting those vulnerable populations.
“Our highest priority is the health, safety and well-being of all North Dakotans, and that especially includes our seniors and individuals with serious chronic medical conditions who are among the most vulnerable to COVID-19,” Burgum said in a statement after a briefing from Vice President Mike Pence, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and senior federal health officials. “We’re working closely with our hospitals, nursing homes and other stakeholders to ensure that every appropriate measure is being taken to protect vulnerable populations and all North Dakota citizens.”
According to the CDC, older adults and individuals who have serious chronic medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease are at higher risk of becoming seriously ill from COVID-19. The CDC recommends adults over the age of 60 and individuals with multiple underlying conditions refrain from group activities, as these individuals are twice as likely to have serious COVID-19 illness.
Additionally, those living with a vulnerable person are advised to take precautions as if they themselves were infected with COVID-19, including frequent hand washing and cleaning and disinfecting the home.
For those who still choose to attend large group events, Clark says they should remain mindful of their surroundings, avoid anyone who is visibly ill, and continue practicing proper hand washing techniques. Additionally, individuals should be continue to be vigilant upon their return home.
"Certainly, when they come home they should monitor for symptoms and make sure that they are staying home if they have any respiratory symptoms, and especially if they are running a fever." Clark said. "Our biggest concern is making sure that we keep the public well. Sometimes maybe people think our advice is too conservative, but overall our goal is to make sure people are safe and protected."
Here locally, there has been little word in terms of event cancellations. The Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau, which has several events coming up, told the Williston Herald that they are following the recommendations of the State Health Department and taking precautions necessary to keep show attendees safe. CVB President Amy Krueger also stated that they will be increasing hand washing stations at their events and closely following State Health Department Recommendations.
International travel is currently suspended, but travel locally has not yet been affected. Airport Director Anthony Dudas told the Herald that at this time no travel restrictions have been implemented at the Williston Basin International Airport. Dudas added that the airport will continue to work with its partners at the FAA, TSA, and with air carriers to make decisions on any future travel changes that may be necessary.
For more information on COVID-19 symptoms and prevention, visit www.coronavirus.gov and www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. Those who think they may have COVID-19 are advised to call their health care provider before going to the clinic, unless it’s an emergency.