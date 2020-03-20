TrainND Northwest had announced it would continue offering scheduled trainings with class sizes limited to 10, but today has issued new guidance in light of Gov. Doug Burgum's executive order restricting public access to state facilities.
From Monday, March 23 through April 3, no face-to-face scheduled training will be conducted on the TrainND Northwest campus. TrainND Northwest will have online course options available for XTO, HRO, H2S by the end of next week.
The ONE BASIN-One Way! program has pivoted to North Dakota Safety Council locations for face-to-face classes and is working toward offering a distance learning option. TrainND Northwest staff is working to contact all scheduled students.
TrainND also will not be performing Fit Testing for the next three weeks.
In addition, from Monday, March 23 through April 3, no face-to-face academic courses will be conducted on the WSC campus. Students are encouraged to check BlackBoard course shells and WSC email often for information and to contact instructors with any specific questions regarding classes.
The WSC library, the Learning Commons, and the bookstore, Andrea's, are also all closed.
Only employees considered operationally essential are to report to the campus for work. All others should work remotely, off-campus. This applies to both WSC and the TrainND campuses.
Faculty and TrainND staff working to develop online/distance delivery options for coursework have the option to defer resumption of classes for one more week if needed to complete the transition.
Students are encouraged to continue coursework from home. For those students who need to remain on campus, the WSC residence halls are open and available. In addition, beginning Friday, March 20, lunch and dinner meals will be delivered to Frontier Hall.
WSC is not closing its campus. Some of the actions may lead to reduced operation, but WSC will continue to provide educational access and opportunities for students and stakeholders to the extent possible.