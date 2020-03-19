TrainND Northwest has announced that is going to continue offering its scheduled trainings, but is limiting classes to a maximum of 10.
The announcement Thursday came in response to a growing number of closures and postponements in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
"Following the recommended guidelines from the CDC, we will be limiting class sizes to a maximum of 10 people," Kenley Nebeker, Regional Director of Technical Programs and Training, wrote in an announcement. "Our instructors have been asked to help facilitate a 6-foot space bubble with all students in class as recommended by the CDC."
TrainND will not be performing Fit Testing for the next three weeks.
TrainND issued the following guidelines for customers and staff.
- If you are not feeling well or if you have recently traveled to a CDC Level 3 designated country, please stay home.
- Following all hygiene recommendations including:
- Washing hands for 20 seconds with soap and hot water
- Sneezing and coughing into your elbow
- Using hand sanitizer that is over 60% alcohol
- If a student exhibits signs of illness during a class or visit to TrainND Northwest, they will be asked to leave the premises.
- If you are sick and scheduled for a training at TrainND Northwest, please contact us to reschedule. We will work with you to reschedule if necessary, so please contact us before the start of class.