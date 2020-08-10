Wearable tech could help identify asymptomatic cases
Could wearable tech help detect COVID-19 earlier? A group of researchers think so, and they are seeking wearable tech wearers to contribute their data to a study that will help figure out whether such devices can serve as an early warning system for asymptomatic infections.
The DETECT researchers had already looked into using wearable tech to identify outbreaks of influenza earlier, rather than later, with some degree of success. For that, the researchers used resting heart rate, amount of rest and amount of steps, and found they were able to predict influenza outbreaks more quickly than health departments were.
With COVID-19, early detection of asymptomatic cases is of particular importance. These individuals do not realize they have coronavirus, but they can still spread it to others, some of whom may be in vulnerable populations.
Surveillance testing for COVID-19 is an inadequate solution for finding asymptomatic cases. Each test costs money, and is really only good for that one day. Wearable tech, on the other hand, is worn around the clock day-in, day-out. Taken with other details, like a cluster in the neighborhood, it could help alert a user that he or she needs to be tested for coronavirus, even if they don’t develop any obvious symptoms.
To read more about the study or to participate in it, visit https://detectstudy.org
Track COVID-19 studies
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has developed an interactive map to track COVID-19 clinical trials and treatments across the country. There are 638 trials underway from New York to North Dakota, Texas and California, and every state in between.
North Dakota only has one study listed. It is an NCCAPS study looking at NCI COVID-19 in cancer patients. Three Sanford Health facilities and the Trinity Cancer Care Center in Minot are enrolled in the study.
Montana, meanwhile, has several studies in addition to the NCI COVID-19 study its facilities are participating in.
St. Patrick’s Hospital is enrolled in a study that looks at the safety and antiviral activity of Remdesivir in participants with moderate to severe coronavirus disease. There is also a study looking at a treatment for residual lung damage after COVID-19, as well one looking at a drug called Sirukumab.
The map is at https://www.uschamber.com/article/innovation-enlisted-the-coronavirus-fight-state-state-analysis.
Impact of Pandemic on well-being
The coronavirus pandemic is taking a higher behavioral health toll on Americans than the citizens of other high-income nations, according to a study by The Commonwealth Fund.
Among highlights of the study, one-third of U.S. adults reported experiencing stress, anxiety, and great sadness that was difficult to cope with by themselves. That is a significantly higher percentage than reported in other high-income countries.
Further, only 1 in 3 U.S. adults were able to get help from a professional to deal with these feelings.
The complete study is online at https://bit.ly/3abDSwc.
Asymptomatic spread confirmed
A cohort study conducted in South Korea published in the JAMA Network offers evidence that people without symptoms may carry just as much virus in their nose, throat and lungs as those with symptoms, and for about the same amount of time. The study is another piece of evidence that suggests asymptomatic cases can transmit the virus to others.
The complete study is online at https://bit.ly/30Ox05b.
HEROS study will look at coronavirus infection and children
Researchers with Vanderbilt University Medical Center are looking into how many children ages 1 to 21 have been infected with coronavirus, how many of them develop symptoms, and difference in immune responses between children and adults within the same household.
The study will be conducted remotely with 6,000 people from 2,000 families in 10 U.S. cities who are already participating in pediatric research funded by the National Institutes of Health.
It will include both healthy children and children with asthma, whose families will be followed for six months to track who gets infected and whether the virus is then transmitted to family members.
The participating families will collect and mail in nasal swabs from each family member every two weeks for laboratory analysis, collect baseline stool swabs, and complete an online questionnaire about symptoms, social distancing practices, potential exposure to those who are sick, and activities conducted outside the home.
Blood samples will also be submitted for antibody testing at intervals during the study.
Read more about the study on the NIH website at https://bit.ly/3gLN8tt.