On March 24, 2020, Governor Doug Burgum signed an Executive Order removing spring weight restrictions on state highways. This order will result in purchasers receiving a refund on permits for ton mile fees on spring weight restrictions for loads starting on or after March 24.
Haulers who purchased an oversize permit with a start date of March 24, 2020, or later, that incurred ton mile fees due to spring weight restrictions will automatically receive a refund. The refund could take up to two weeks to process.
Contact NDHP Permits for questions about these refunds by emailing ndhppermits@nd.gov or calling (701) 328-2621.