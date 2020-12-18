Williston’s Holiday Helpers are back in full force this Christmas season, bringing the joy of the holidays to more than a dozen local families.
The offices of Unify Home Lending looked a lot like Christmas morning, with wrapping paper, toys and clothes covering the floor; but the flurry of activity wasn’t people unwrapping, but working furiously to get the gifts wrapped and out the door to families in need.
Each year the Holiday Helpers, spearheaded by Falon Justice and Brandy LaDue, take on the role of Santa and his helpers, making sure that families that might not have enough get what they need to have a happy holiday. Justice said that 11 families were originally chosen, but the need was so great that around 18 families are getting some sort of holiday help.
The donations, hundreds of them, all come from local people, showing once again how generous the community can be. Justice, no stranger to community service, reached out through her expansive social network to find people willing to donate, wrap and deliver.
“If you’re friends with me on Facebook, you know that at some point in time I have wrangled you into helping with something, donating to something or something along those lines,” Justice told the Williston Herald. “The amount of people that we have that were beyond excited to help is fantastic. We had people ask to sponsor whole families, and just come back with a giant box of presents.”
Everyone has needed help at some point in their lives, Justice said, which is why she continues to give back year after year. Justice prefers to give a “hand-up, not a hand-out,” as she says, helping individuals and families get ahead, rather than just offering temporary relief. Along with gifts of clothes and toys, the Helpers also provide things such as meals, gas and have even given assistance with heating and electric bills.
Despite the pandemic, loss to business and other struggles that have come from this year, Justice said her heart has never wavered when it comes to helping out those around her. She and the army of volunteers she commands run on a simple motto, one she has repeated time and time again.
“I’ve said it probably seven thousand times and I’m pretty sure I’ll get it tattooed on my butt at some point in time, but you’ve got to Be The Good,” she said. “You have to be willing to get out there and be the change you want to see in the world. You have to be willing to put the time in. I look at it this way, I’m making an investment in my children’s future. It’s my job as their mom to build good humans and teach them that being kind and having a service-driven heart is good thing. It’s not easy, very rarely is it easy, but it’s absolutely 100 percent worth it.”