School may be closed due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 but that shouldn't stop kids from having fun and being creative. Kids should learn in the home as well as at school. These are some fun, easy and creative things you and your kids can do while at home instead of planting down in front of the television.
Kids love to create things with their hands and playdough is a time-tried tradition in American homes. You don’t have to go to the store to buy it; you can make it right at home with some common ingredients. In a quart-sized zipper bag, place 2 cups of all purpose flour, ¾ cup salt, 4 teaspoons cream of tartar, 2 cups of lukewarm water and 2 tablespoons of cooking oil or mineral oil. Close the bag after gently removing most of the air and let the kids mash it up for a little while. After it’s mixed, you can portion it out and add food colouring to make fun artsy colors.
Ice cream is always a fun treat for kids, but it may still be at the store you’d rather not go to. Fortunately there is a fun way for kids to make their own ice cream at home with a few common ingredients that will also teach them about the freezing points of various solutions. In a sandwich zipper bag, place 1 cup half-and-half, 2 tablespoons of sugar and ½ teaspoon vanilla extract. In a quart size zipper bag, place 3 cups of ice and ⅓ cup of salt. Seal the smaller bag and place it in the larger bag and seal that too. Then SHAKE! Do a dance, shake it up for about 5-7 minutes — or about the length of 2 Disney songs. The salt in the ice makes the ice melt slower. After shaking and dancing, dump the ice out into the sink (or save for later to make more ice cream) and rinse the ice cream bag of excess salt. Open the ice cream bag, add your favorite toppings and enjoy your own homemade ice cream.
Kids can get bored of one thing pretty easily sometimes, but thankfully there is something you can do with that leftover playdough. Have the kids roll them into balls or create other small shapes until you have many of them. Then, take a toothpick or skewer and poke holes through all of them. Let them sit out and air dry for 24-48 hours and boom, you have homemade beads to make fun kid jewelry and toys.