Three more Williams County residents have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
A woman in her 60s, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s were among the 21 COVID-19-related deaths reported Saturday, Sunday and Monday in North Dakota. The weekend deaths bring the total number of people who have died from Williams County to 15.
To date, there have been 461 people statewide who have died after a COVID-19 diagnosis. Of those, 346 death certificates list COVID-19 as the primary cause, 80 list another primary cause and 35 cases are still pending.
Nearly all of the people who have died in the state have been 60 or older. There have been 49 deaths among people between 60 and 69, 94 deaths among people 70 to 79 and 284 were 80 or older. There were 34 COVID-related deaths among people between the ages of 10 and 59 in the same period.
Of the 6,446 active cases Monday, there were 173 people hospitalized with complications from COVID-19 and 29 were in the ICU. The number hospitalized with complications from COVID-19 is the highest its been since the pandemic began.
The state is also re-allocating $221 million from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The money comes from programs that didn't use all of what they were allocated originally. That includes $90 million from the Bank of North Dakota, $50 million from unemployment insurance, $33 million from the Department of Health and $17 million from the Department of Emergency Services.
Under the reallocation, K-12 school districts will receive nearly $34 million, on top of the $30 million previously allocated. The $64 million will be paid out directly to school districts utilizing a base payment amount and a per pupil distribution.
Cities and counties will also receive over $61 million, in addition to the $59 million previously distributed as a reimbursement for law enforcement payroll and the $20 million for local public health units.
The North Dakota Department of Health will provide $10 million to the six large referral hospitals in Fargo, Bismarck, Grand Forks and Minot. These hospitals have played a critical role in expanding hospital capacity and providing direct COVID-related care as well as maintaining needed medical care throughout the pandemic.
“This federal funding is being reallocated in a way that positively impacts North Dakota citizens, schools, hospitals, businesses and all levels of state and local government,” Gov. Doug Burgum said. “We're grateful to the legislators, agency leaders and citizens whose input and collaboration have ensured that these funds can be used to minimize the negative impact of COVID-19 and facilitate economic recovery, saving both lives and livelihoods.”
The six-member Emergency Commission consists of four legislative leaders – House Majority Leader Chet Pollert of Carrington, Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner of Dickinson, House Appropriations Chairman Jeff Delzer of Underwood and Senate Appropriations Chairman Ray Holmberg of Grand Forks – along with Secretary of State Al Jaeger and Burgum as chairman. The proposals must be approved by the Legislature’s Budget Section on Oct. 28.
An additional $49 million will be provided to support business recovery across the state through the Department of Commerce and the Bank of North Dakota. This reallocation of funding includes $29 million to Commerce, in addition to the repurposing of approximately up to $25 million for a total of $54 million to be distributed to businesses within the hospitality and entertainment industries who have been most directly impacted by COVID-19 pandemic guidelines. Businesses receiving these grants will be required to certify that they will adhere to the ND Smart Restart guidelines. The reallocation of funding includes an additional $20 million to the Bank of North Dakota for the COVID Pace Recovery II program.
Other allocations include:
- $14.8 million for the Department of Human Services, including $8 million to provide child care emergency operations grants, over $3 million for long-term care and skilled nursing facility environmental upgrades, $1.7 million for community-based behavioral health services, and other program funding.
- $16 million for the North Dakota Industrial Commission for a drilled-but-uncompleted well incentive program. These funds were repurposed from an orphan well plugging and reclamation program and are also designed to maintain oil and gas service sector jobs and activity as the industry, which contributes over half of the state’s tax revenue, continues to recover.
- $13.5 million for the North Dakota Highway Patrol to cover payroll expenses.
- $9.7 million for Job Service North Dakota to cover reimbursable employers’ costs related to unemployment insurance, including $5.4 million for hospitals and long-term care, $1.2 million for higher education and the remainder for cities and counties, non-profits and others.
- $5.2 million for the North Dakota University System for environmental and education modifications in response to COVID-19.
- $8.1 million for other state agencies and political subdivisions, including $2.2 million through the Department of Agriculture to support meat processing plants to address demand for retail meat products.