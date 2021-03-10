The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill, sending the bill to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature. The president has already signaled he will sign the bill into law as soon as it lands on his desk.
The approval split along predictable party lines, 220 to 211, on Wednesday, after it passed the Senate last week 50 to 49 in what was a marathon of late-night amendments. Republicans forced the entire 628-page bill to be read out loud — an 11-hour process.
The approval speeds what is the largest check yet for one-time COVID-19 stimulus money to eligible Americans' bank accounts, as soon as Wednesday, March 17, for those who used direct deposit for their most recent income tax filing.
The checks are $1,400 for individuals making $75,000 or below, heads of household making $112,500 and below, and couples filing jointly who make $150,000 or less. Any dependents also get a check for the same amount as adults.
The checks phase out quickly above those thresholds. An individual making $80,000 or more does not get a check. This means many people who got stimulus checks the last two times may not get them this time.
Individuals who used direct deposit for refunds in 2019 will be in line to get the checks first. Those who didn’t choose direct deposit last year can still move themselves ahead in line and get their checks sooner, by simply filing their 2020 income taxes now and choosing direct deposit for any tax refunds.
Other things you can do to ensure prompt delivery include checking your mailing address and other details to ensure they are all correct. This would be particularly important if you have recently moved.