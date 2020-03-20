This crisis makes me feel like I need to be in two places at the same time.
I want to be in Williston to encourage that staff. I want to be in Sidney to help those employees. It’s very frustrating. I am worried about my business. I am worried about your business. I know I should be worried about people. I guess I am. Local people run these businesses — local businesses without big safety nets.
Everyone knows what it feels like to live paycheck to paycheck. Businesses live that way too. I am scared for them. Remember the number of times you asked that small, local business for a sponsorship or a donation? I keep seeing on social media — they are calling in the favor. How do you feel about that? Are you shopping local?
For 10 years before I decided I wanted to be the boss (who knows why) I sold advertising. It was just like my sales reps do today, only easier. One thing I learned from all those years of sales is people that own businesses are not rich. They are hard, hard working people. Most of my customers from that time have become life-long friends. I travel with them. I go to their weddings. They live just like you and I. And money gets tight.
We have to come together now. We can make the best of this situation. Shop local, buy from the stores you already buy from. Major chains will survive. They can live without your money. Maybe your neighbor cannot.
Here at the newspaper we want to help everyone get through this and come out the other side. Can we help you or your organization?
That leads me back to the start of this column. It is impossible for me to be at both locations every day. For that reason I feel like I don’t make real connections with either towns. But I — and the rest of the people who work at the paper — are here to serve you. We want to help you through this time. Let’s all remember this is temporary. We will make it through and we will come out on the other side.
Stay strong and shop local!
Lastly, there are a lot of rumors swirling, and we’re doing everything we can to find out what’s really happening. We want to be the news source you can rely on. You can see our coverage of the pandemic online and all of our stories about the outbreak will be free — it’s important for the community to have access to that information.