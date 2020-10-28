The Williston City Commission met on Tuesday, Oct 27, holding the conference virtually due to COVID-19 precautions, approving equipment purchases, passing ordinances and awarding grants for local businesses.
Here are some of the agenda items discussed at the meeting:
Public Works Director Dave Bell shared a bid proposal for the purchase of a single axle dump truck sander combo for the roads department. Bell said he had received a total of three bids for the equipment, two from Nelson International of Bismarck, and one from Westlie Freightliner of Minot. With a budget of $155,000, Bell recommended awarding the bid to Nelson International for the amount of $153,427. The Commission approved the bid award.
The Commission voted to approve the second reading of Ordinance 1120, which governs outdoor sidewalk cafes. The amendment to the ordinance would allow outdoor sidewalk cafés to close time at 11 p.m. rather than the previous 10 p.m. curfew. In a memo to the Commission, City Attorney Taylor Olson stated that the city’s Alcohol Committee had met and reviewed the request, and believed 11 p.m. to be appropriate given the number of hours of daylight in the summer. Olson added that the city had received an indication from downtown housing establishments that they did not oppose the change.
Commission President Howard Klug then took a moment to applaud the Williston Girls Cross Country Team, who recently won their first state championship.
“I want to say congratulations to each and every one of them who has worked so hard to bring that title home.” he said.
City Administrator David Tuan presented an amended Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Williston and Williams County for governing the operations of the Upper Missouri River Regional Dispatch Center. Tuan stated that the agreement outlines the roles and responsibilities of the City and County in the joint participation of the dispatch center operations. The revision included a number of language edits and clarifications, as well as the addition of a new Executive Finance Board that will serve to review the annual budget, and added detail to the duties of the Director.
The Executive Finance Board requires the appointment of two City and two County commissioners. Klug stated that the County had appointment their representatives, and the City Commission stated they would appoint their representatives at the next meeting. The commission approved the revised agreement.
Economic Development Director Shawn Wenko had several agenda items for FLEX Pace and Community Growth, as well as cancellations and refunds from previous projects.
Flex PACE ApplicationsIntegrity Auto and Diesel: Wenko said the request is for the existing business, which is relocating and purchasing a new building. The buydown request was for an amount not to exceed $62,000, with plan from the owners to invest around $1 million dollars into the project.
Arnie’s Power Sports & Cycle: Wenko stated that the application was for the purchase of the existing business, with around $1 million to be invested. The buydown request was for an amount not to exceed $67,000.
White Mountain Electric: Wenko said the buydown request is for the purchase of a building for the existing business, with about $500,000 to be invested. The request was made for an amount not to exceed $42,000.
The commission voted to approve all application requests.
Cancellations and RefundsWenko told the Commission that the following requests were for projects that had already received funds from the STAR Fund, and was requesting the remainder of any unused funds to revert back into the STAR Fund’s general fund.
Light of Christ Daycare: Wenko requested to cancel the application for Light of Christ Daycare, minus any design cost incurred. Wenko stated that while he requested the refund of about $390,000 for the project, with the good-faith understanding that the request could be revisited if the project were to proceed in the future.
Chatter Walk-In Clinic: Wenko requested a refund to STAR Fund for unused Flex PACE funds of $4,215.76.
Fischer Family Chiropractic: Refund to STAR Fund for unused Flex PACE funds of $15,000.
Lutheran Social Services: Refund to STAR Fund for unused Community Growth Grant of $35,000.
The commission approved all requests.
Community Build/Growth ApplicationWenko presented a request from the Williston Area Diversification Group board of directors for up to $500,000 in matching funds to partner with Williams County towards the reconstruction of the Crighton building on Williston State College campus for a childcare facility. The Williams County Commission already voted to allocate $500,000 towards the project. The project has been in the works since Feb 2019.
The request was approved by the commission.