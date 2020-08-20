Here are four things to know about Williston State College's return to school on Aug. 24
1) Williston State College COVID-19 Testing Event – August 23rd (1:00–4:00)
WSC encourages all faculty, staff, and students to be tested for COVID-19 as we approach the beginning of the new school year. If you have not been tested, the tests are free and only require you to provide some general demographic information, as well as a little of your time to attend the Williston State College drive-thru (and walk through) testing event on Sunday, August 23rd from 1:00-4:00. If you miss the campus event on the 23rd there is also a testing event scheduled on August 24th at the Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds in Williston from 4:00-7:00.
2) Campus Construction
We are nearing the home stretch on the Stevens Hall renovation project, but work is not completed yet, so for the first couple weeks of school we have work continuing in and around parts of Stevens Hall. Please stay away from the cordoned off areas around the Teton Lounge and Student Life and avoid using the Well as a primary entrance (use the main entrance to Stevens Hall - A1). To access the Nursing Wing and the Well use an alternate route through the Skadeland Gymnasium.
3) Teton Grill Picnic
On Tuesday August 25th, the Teton Grill will serve a picnic style dinner for students. Hamburgers, hot dogs, corn on the cob and chips will be served as a “grab and go” dinner from 5:00–7:00, so grab some dinner, some shade, and social distance with your friends.
4) Tetons Look Great in Masks
As we look to resume “face-to-face” educational delivery and activities on Monday, remember that we are all responsible for our own personal safety and the safety of others. The mask policy, social distancing, and being smart about where you go and what you do are some of the ways we make a commitment to keeping one another safe.