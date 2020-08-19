Williston State College is planning its first day of classes for Monday, Aug. 24.
Here are a few things you need to know about the college’s plans to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Testing events
There are still two testing events remaining before the start of classes. One is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23 at WSC for the campus community and the other is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24 at the Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds.
The college is encouraging students, faculty and staff to be tested before returning to campus.
Face covering policy
The college is going to require the use of face masks or cloth face coverings in classrooms, common areas, at gatherings, and office spaces, except where social distancing is possible. That policy applies to visitors, faculty, staff, and students.
WSC Bookstore
The WSC Bookstore re-opened Aug. 3. In-store capacity is limited to 10. Appointments for pick-ups are available. There will also be a station with face masks, hand sanitizer and gloves at the front entrance.
Learning Commons
The Learning Commons will be open to students with some restrictions. The library is a “common” area; face coverings are required except where social distancing is possible.
Study tables are spaced apart allow for social distancing with 1 person per table.
A maximum of 2 people will be allowed in each of our 3 study rooms at one time to allow for social distancing. A station with face masks, gloves and hand sanitizer will be available at the entrance.