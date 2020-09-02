Williams County will be conducting the Nov. 3 General Election primarily by mail, with two polling locations open on Election Day. Here are some things to know about the election.
Early voting options
There are several ways to submit a ballot. The first is to return an absentee ballot to the Williams County Auditor’s Office via U.S. Postal Service, postmarked by Nov. 2. Residents can also drop off a ballot in a secured dropbox before 5 p.m. on Nov. 2. Ballot boxes will be installed by mid-September at the following locations: Grenora City Hall, 204 Main St. Ray City Hall, 1010 Main St. Tioga City Hall, 12 First St. NE Trenton Indian Service Area (TISA), 331 Fourth Ave. E Williams County Administration Building, 206 E. Broadway in Williston Return an absentee ballot to the Williams County Auditor’s Office, 206 E. Broadway in Williston. in person by 5 p.m. on Nov. 2 Vote in person on Election Day, Nov. 3 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the Tioga Community Center, 510 NE Sixth St., or at the Williston Area Recreation Center (ARC), 822 18th St. E.
ID required
Whether a citizen votes by absentee ballot or in-person, valid identification including the voter's name, current residential address, and date of birth is required. Options include a North Dakota driver's license, a nondriver's identification card, ID issued by a tribal government, or a long-term care identification certificate. More information about voter identification can be found at vote.nd.gov. Voters can also verify their voting information and address at vote.nd.gov. If a voter is unable to update their current address before election day, then the voter MUST bring with them a document such as a lease, utility bill, or bank statement showing their current residential address.
Important dates
In mid-September, absentee ballot applications will be mailed to all active voters in Williams County that have not previously applied for a November ballot. If an individual does not receive an application in the mail and is unsure if they have already applied for one, they should contact the Auditor’s Office at 701-577-4500. The suggested last day to return an application via mail to the Auditor’s Office is Oct. 16; after this date, deposit the application in a Ballot Box or hand deliver to the Auditor’s Office The last day to hand-deliver or fax (701-577-4510) an application to the Auditor’s Office is Oct. 26. The Auditor’s Office will begin to mail ballots on Sept. 24. Voters who haven’t received a ballot by Oct. 23 should contact the Auditor’s Office. The last day ballots will be mailed out is Oct. 26. Ballots returned via mail must be postmarked by Nov. 2. If mailing a ballot on Nov. 2, election officials recommend a voter to go to a post office and asked for a hand stamp of the postmark for that day. It is recommended to return a ballot via USPS at least two weeks before the election; if submitting your ballot within two weeks of the election, it is recommended to use a ballot box. This information, and more, can be found at https://www.williamsnd.com/Election.
