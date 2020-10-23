Halloween is less than a week away, and many are looking for things to do while keeping socially distant and safe. Luckily, Williston has some frighteningly fun events for the whole family coming up!
1 All City Halloween Hunt
The Williston Police Association, in conjunction with the Williston Parks and Rec, Community Builders and Tetons baseball team are putting on an All City Halloween Hunt at Spring Lake Park on Friday, Oct. 30.
“We’re just excited to be able to put something on,” Norsten told the Williston Herald. “Even though we’re limiting contact, people have to stay in their cars; but it’s still interactive, and the kids will still leave with probably way too much candy.”
As they enter the park visitors will be given a scavenger hunt guide, spotting various costumed characters and decorations. At the Keel Boat, volunteers from the Community Builders will be collecting canned goods for local food pantries with Williston PD officers set up and handing out bags of candy at the exit.
Norsten said she’s glad she was able to collaborate with other organizations to make the event happen and keep some Halloween spirit intact, as many events such as the annual Trail of Treats have been cancelled due to COVID precautions.
“I am very grateful for all the creative minds at the CVB, Parks and Rec and Community Builders for working really hard to come together and make this happen,” she said. “It should be a really colorful event, and a good time for everyone.”
The All City Halloween Hunt will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. at Spring Lake Park, and is free to the public, but a free will canned good donation is encouraged.
2 First Responders Trunk or Treat
The North Dakota Highway Patrol, Williston Police Department, Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Williston Fire Department, Williams County Emergency Management and Customs and Border Patrol, are hosting a Trunk or Treat event for local kids on Halloween.
The event is set from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, in the parking lot of the Williston Law Enforcement Center at 223 E. Broadway.
“We just wanted to do a little bit for the community,” Sgt. Adrian Martinez told the Williston Herald.
Masks will be required for the event, and anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 is asked to stay home.
3 CHI St. Alexius Mask or Treat
CHI St. Alexius Health Williston will also be offering a safe alternative to trick or treating on Halloween by hosting a drive-by Mask or Treat event on October 31.
The event will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. at CHI. Community members can drive by door 1 and receive treats and adult sized cloth masks. All Mask or Treaters are asked to remain in their vehicle.
CHI stated that COVID-19 with positive cases rising flu season just around the corner, they ask the community to act responsibly to prevent further spread of the Coronavirus.
The CDC recommends:
· Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters.
· Give out treats outdoors, if possible.
· Set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take.
· Wear a mask.
“We are all tiring of pandemic restrictions,” said Lynn Nyquist, MD at CHI St. Alexius Health. “But the sacrifices you make this season can save lives and help protect health systems as we head into flu season.”