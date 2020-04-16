Theodore Roosevelt National Park will be closed to recreational use until further notice. The temporary closure includes visitor centers, facilities, trails, and campgrounds. East River Road in Billings County will remain accessible to local residential traffic. The purpose of the park closure is to safeguard the public and slow the spread of COVID-19 in response to guidance from state, county, and local health officials. The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is our number one priority.
The National Park Service is working service-wide with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and will lift the closure as soon as possible. During the closure, managers will be preparing for the summer season by onboarding essential seasonal staff and performing necessary maintenance on park facilities. The park is expected to be open and operational by May 9th when the seasonal staff is ready to welcome visitors. This phased opening allows the park to be fully functional upon opening.
“The National Park Service has listened to concerns raised by our local communities and elected leaders requesting that the park temporarily close to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Theodore Roosevelt National Park Superintendent Wendy Ross. “Closing the park was a difficult decision to make during a time when people are seeking recreation and enjoyment in the outdoors. This action will protect the people who work here, live here, visit here, and cherish this place. We look forward to welcoming the public back to their park as we transition to a new normal in the coming months.”
The NPS encourages people to take advantage of the many digital tools available to explore on the park website (www.nps.gov/thro). The public can also find operational information and updates on social media platforms and the park website (www.nps.gov/thro). Updates about nation-wide NPS coronavirus operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.