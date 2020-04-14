The Well at Williston State College has been identified as the site for a minimal care facility in the event the state’s surge capacity for COVID-19 cases is exceeded.
The site was one of eight identified during a press conference Tuesday that gave a high-level view of the state’s planning to date for handling a surge in coronavirus cases.
There are 2,098 beds in the state with its current staff, supplies and equipment. That existing capacity is being referred to as Tier 1.
Surge capacity, what’s being referred to as Tier 2, has been divided into two phases.
In Tier 2A, hospitals will increase bed capacity and stretch their staff through scheduling. They will be assisted with equipment from the state’s medical cache, as requested. At this level, the state has 2,394 beds, of which 282 are ICU beds.
In Tier 2B, capacity is additionally expanded by providing a surge in equipment, supplies and staff from the state to match existing bed space. That will bring the total number of beds to 3,488, of which 404 are ICU beds.
It is still not known how many Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 beds are available in Williams and McKenzie County.
Those questions have been referred by area hospital facilities to the state’s Joint Information Center, which has said those numbers for beds, ventilators, and so on cannot be provided until the state’s surge plan is finalized.
The JIC did not respond to a new request for those figures Tuesday night.
North Dakota’s Chief Operating Officer Tammy Miller said if the state’s surge in coronavirus cases exceeds Tier 2 hospital capacity, then the state could add another 4,000 beds by opening field hospitals. These would provide bed space for coronavirus cases that need hospital admission, but no such capacity exists.
“We do not expect we are going to need 7,500 beds for COVID patients,” she said. “Today we have 13 COVID positive patients from North Dakota in North Dakota hospitals, which is less than 1 percent of our capacity. But as the governor said, we do want to be prepared.”
North Dakota reported just 10 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, Gov. Doug Burgum said, likely due to a low number of tests over the Easter weekend.
Of those 10, seven were under the age of 40. So far, 138 are listed as recovered, and the state has 194 active cases. Forty-two in all have been hospitalized, though only 13 are hospitalized currently. Nine have died.
North Dakota’s rate of positives has been low, around 3 percent on average, Burgum said. Only Hawaii has a lower rate of positives.
While the state’s rate was higher Monday and Tuesday — 5 and 7 percent respectively — Burgum said that reflects targeted testing in Mountrail County, which the state identified as a hot spot.
Burgum said if individuals continue to do all that they can to slow the spread of coronavirus, the state will remain in Tier 2 and will not need to use field hospitals.
His recommendations for slowing the spread of COVID-19 mirror CDC guidance, which includes social distancing by remaining at least 6 feet away from others, and washing hands frequently, particularly after contact with frequently touched items like door handles or gas pumps. Those who feel sick or have tested positive for COVDI-19 should stay home and self-isolate for at least 14 days, along with any close contacts. The CDC has also recommended that individuals wear cloth masks in public.
If it does become necessary to open field hospitals after all, Miller said they will open first in Bismarck and Fargo, where 200 beds have already been pre—positioned in each facility, partly as a test run, or proof of concept.
The state plans to stand field hospitals up within a 48-hour period. The facilities would be administrated by North Dakota’s National Guard and overseen by a lead hospital. In Williston’s case, the lead hospital is CHI St. Alexius Williston.
Field hospitals would be staffed with volunteers — most likely friends and family members of patients in the facilities, Miller said. The volunteers would be provided personal protective equipment, food and training, as well as housing.
It was not clear from the press conference what circumstances would trigger opening a field hospital in Williston, or how many beds would be in it. A request for clarification did not receive a response Tuesday evening after the press conference.
Miller did say during the press conference that field hospitals would only be used if the state has “maxed capacity first in the region and then throughout the state.”
The intent behind the surge plan is to transfer patients, she added.
“That is why EMS is so involved in the plan,” she said. ‘We might put nursing home patients back in the nursing home. We might put some patients in a step-down facility if they don’t require as much care.”
Other Tier 3 hospitals would be placed in the Weinbergen Gym at Dickinson State University, Minot State University Dome, University of North Dakota Wellness Center in Grand Forks, Lake Region State College Gym in Devils Lake, University of Jamestown Newman Center/Larson Center and University of Mary Fieldhouse in Bismarck.