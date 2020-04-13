The Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation has awarded $10,000 from the newly established Relief Fund to organizations responding to immediate needs in Williams, Divide, McKenzie, and Mountrail Counties as a result of COVID-19 and energy industry pressures. This grant allocation brings the total committed from the Relief Fund to $40,000.
“Since we established the NWNDCF Relief Fund, we have provided fourteen grants to organizations undertaking worthwhile relief and recovery work throughout our region,” remarked Ward Koeser, President of the NWNDCF Board of Directors. “We are very proud of how quickly we have been able to identify and support programs that are helping our friends and neighbors the most.”
The following individual grants were made:
$5,000 to the Community Action Partnership (Region 1): Funds will be utilized to purchase gas cards or vouchers for families in need to be able to travel to and from local food pantries and free meal distribution centers throughout Divide, Williams, and McKenzie Counties.
$4,000 to McKenzie County Healthcare System: Funds will support the creation of a childcare space and program for area healthcare providers and hospital staff.
$1,000 to Walt’s Market: Funds will be utilized to provide free meals for children in need throughout Williston.
“We know the needs of our region will continue to increase as time goes on and the COVID-19 pandemic and low oil and gas commodity prices continue to impact our friends and neighbors,” remarked Koeser. “We encourage those with the ability to give to consider a donation to the Relief Fund so dollars can be pooled together for a greater impact.”
Individuals and businesses seeking to support the NWNDCF Relief Fund can donate online at www.NWNDCommunityFoundation.org or by sending a check to: NWNDCF - PO Box 371 - Williston, ND 58802-0371. All gifts to the NWNDCF Relief Fund are tax deductible.