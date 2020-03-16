The Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau announced the 35th Williston Sport and Recreation Show scheduled for March 20-22 has been canceled.
After reviewing the press conference with Gov. Doug Burgum and the most recent CDC update over the weekend recommending gatherings of 50 people or more be canceled or postponed to help slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the CVB has decided to cancel this year’s show.
"While the CVB remained hopeful that the show would proceed, they agree with Governor Burgum’s guidance and the CDC recommendation, and believe this is the most prudent course of action to help protect staff, vendors, attendees and our communities," the organization wrote in a news release announcing the cancelation.
The CVB takes the safety and wellbeing of all those involved in their shows very seriously and apologize for any inconvenience this decision may have caused. The Sport & Rec Show team will be in touch with vendors this week to discuss the processing of exhibit fees.
As always, the CVB asks the public to practice standard good hygiene. Soap and water will kill the coronavirus and other germs. People should wash their hands frequently, call their healthcare provider before going to clinic if they develop flu like symptoms, and to stay home to recover if sick. For questions related to the COVID-19 coronavirus, the public can call the NDDoH health hotline at 866-207-2880 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, or visit the NDDoh website, here: https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus.