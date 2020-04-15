While the coronavirus has put a halt to spring sports, it has also impacted the winter sports that have already completed their seasons.
Williston State College women's volleyball head coach Chelsea Hinck says the new social distancing precautions have altered the way she interacts with new recruits, as well as returning players. Rather than having in-person meetings with players who are interested in joining the Tetons' program, Hinck shares that these interactions are being done online through the use of the FaceTime app.
Because of the fact that all social interactions with recruits are now performed electronically, the Tetons' coach states that maintaining constant lines of communication is of the utmost importance.
"We are all working from home now, so you really need to stay on top of your connections, and make sure everybody is on the same page," Hinck tells the Williston Herald. "And between texting, phone calls and FaceTime, I think it is going as well as it could be at this time."
As currently constructed, the Tetons have eight returning players from last year's club, and have signed three new players to add to the fold. However, the National Junior College Athletic Association will not allow on-campus recruiting visits at least until May 15. While that may have an impact on WSC as they look to fill out their remaining roster spots, Hinck adds the offseason recruiting process is going fairly well given the unique set of circumstances.
"Overall, I think we are a little behind schedule with everything going on, but it is not to a point where I'm extremely worried or panicking about it," Hinck says. "All things considered, I think our program is in a good position right now."
With regards to WSC's returning players, Hinck explains that those student-athletes have been regimented and structured workouts at home for the past four weeks. During that time, each individual player has done agility and conditioning work three times per week. Those workouts, which include core body movements, lunges and jumprope exercises, are digitally recorded and then sent to coach Hinck, along with a complete spreadsheet detailing the entire day's routine.
In addition to conditioning work, position drills are also performed and documented twice a week by each member of the Tetons' volleyball team. Hinck adds that players who will be leaving the program have also opted to join in on these workouts. Not only do these routines keep the players physically active, but the WSC volleyball mentor says it helps to keep members of the club mentally engaged as well.
"With this social distancing thing and our girls all being home and not able to workout together, this program keeps them feeling like a part of the team. We also do alot of virtual workout challenges with the group, so it motivates everybody to keep pace with one another," Hinck continues. This is definitely a new journey for all of us, and the community of Williston State College has been so supportive throughout this situation."