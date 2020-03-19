Prior to the cancellation of the remaining spring sports season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Williston State College Tetons baseball team completed 14 games of their 2020 schedule, compiling a 6-8 record in the process.
Their last two games of the season were a pair of victories over Rainy River Community College on March 12. In a doubleheader sweep, the Tetons earned a 13-3 win in a six-inning affair in the first matchup, and an 8-5 triumph in the second contest.
The Williston Herald asked first-year Tetons head baseball coach Mason Przybilla for his impressions of the club during their limited time on the field, and what was his message to the club following the cancellation of the season due to unforeseen circumstances. Here is what the coach had to say via email.
How did your first spring training go as the new manager of the Tetons baseball team?
Przybilla: Though my first year as the head coach was not what I expected, I cannot thank my coaching staff enough for all of the work they have put in over the last few months. I’d like to thank our administration for their constant support. And I’d like to thank our players for giving great effort on a daily basis. Everything we do is for them and I hope we are able to serve them in a way that would make all of the Teton alumni proud.
To start off the season, your club went 6-8 through 14 games. What did you see from the team that encouraged you, and what needs improvement in your opinion?
Przybilla: We got off to a rough start this spring. It’s always hard with the transition from indoor baseball to outdoor baseball. Every team is different with how they respond and react to different things. For us, it just took us a while to get used to fly balls and the speed of the game. I was very impressed with our bats early on. Normally, that’s something that takes a while to come around, and we came out of the gate hot.
In the last two games of the season, what allowed your club to defeat Rainy River CC in both games?
Przybilla: I think you get to a point in any season whether it’s early or late where the guys have to make a decision. Are you sick of losing yet or not? I think our guys just started to get sick of losing and they realize they needed to find a way to win a game.
We adopted a different mentality after winning one out of five during the Colorado State series in early March. We weren’t going to stress on any sort of detail of the game that went wrong, instead, just go out and find a way to win. We were going to still make mistakes, but would find a way to overcome them and not let our mistakes be the reason we lost the game.
Who were some of your standout performers in the limited sample size of 14 games, and what did those players do to separate themselves during that span?
What, if anything, was your message to the club once the spring sports season ended so abruptly?
Przybilla: I would like to start by thanking all of our sophomores for all their contributions to the program over the last two years. They have worked very hard both on their craft, and to be contributing members of the Williston community.