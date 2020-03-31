Trinity Community Clinic – Western Dakota has implemented several proactive measures to protect the community during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Patients with appointments are being contacted prior to their visits to discuss the reason for their appointment and whether they have developed any symptoms that could be COVID-related. Additionally, clinic staff have begun wearing masks to further protect patients.
Also implemented this week is a policy to screen all persons entering the clinic for respiratory symptoms and travel. Patients may be asked to put on a mask before they enter. Visitors accompanying patients are restricted from entry for the most part. Limited exceptions include a caregiver providing wheelchair transport, a power-of-attorney representative, or a parent accompanying a minor child.
Regional Director Tessah Richardson says the changes may seem unsettling to some, but they are designed to help safeguard the health and safety of all.
“Our focus is caring for our patients and the community during this unprecedented outbreak,” Richardson said. “Even as we work together with local emergency responders and the Upper Missouri District Health Unit, we ask the community to do their part to continue with frequent handwashing and social distancing. “If we all do our part, we’ll get through this stronger than ever.”