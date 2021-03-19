In Fortuna, The Teacher’s Lounge at the Old School was a staple before COVID-19, and during the pandemic, owners Mike and Deborah Ferris-Lamb have diversified to stay active in the community.
With the Canadian border closed for months, shipping and transit became almost impossible for locals who depended on free passage between countries. The couples stepped in to help by becoming a parcel holding service where people can keep packages and equipment as long as they need to for a flat rate once it has crossed the border. That’s a vital service for community members 30 miles from Canada.
The quaint hotel created from the old classrooms in the school is also adapting a bit to the changing times. Family sized rooms will be more plentiful, featuring bunk style beds alongside the queen suites to accommodate family units or working groups. While the Old School was closed completely during lockdown, Mike and Deborah took this opportunity to flip the bar, literally. They rotated the bar 180° to open up the area and make airflow and social distancing easier.
It’s little adaptations like this that has set The Old School up for success even in the face of adversity. Now they can have fun party nights like the upcoming vinyl night on April 17 where patrons can go through the massive collection of classic records and dance the night away with all the nostalgia, cracks and pops of simpler times.